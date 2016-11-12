The Congress spokesperson also questioned the Prime Minister’s absence from the country at a time when public is facing “harassment and inconvenience.”

Dubbing the demonetisation move as another “jumla” (gimmick) for political reasons, the Congress on Saturday demanded that the BJP make public all its expenses in upcoming polls in U.P., Punjab and other States if it was serious about eliminating black money and corruption.

Congress spokesperson Kapil Sibal also asked the BJP to set up a Commission of Inquiry into all expenses made by it before 2014 Lok Sabha elections prior to Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister.

He also questioned the Prime Minister’s absence from the country at a time when public is facing “harassment and inconvenience.”

Mr. Sibal also termed the decision as one taken “in haste without proper planning” due to which people have been put to much hardships.

“Modiji should make a promise that whether it (polls) is in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab or anywhere else, for every meeting that takes place of BJP, there will be an expenditure account of the party irrespective of expenses on putting up tents and posters, bringing water tanks, all that is given by cheque. Who gives the cheque whom it is given, all that should be put up on their websites,” he urged.

“Only then will we understand that he is serious about it and this is not an election jumla,” he said.

Raising the demand for a probe on all poll expenses spent earlier, Mr. Sibal said, “I would suggest that Narendra Modi ji for all this strike on black money should set up a Commission of Inquiry with reference to all the money that was spent by the BJP before Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister.”

Mr. Sibal said when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was going to take a decision on demonetisation of currency of before 2005 in January 2014, the then BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi termed it as “anti-poor and a mockery with the poor people.”

“BJP had completely opposed it (at that time). Is it not a mockery with the poor people now? It is also a jumla and nothing else,” he said.

In an apparent reference to the BJP’s campaign during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he alleged that a lot of “black money” went into the 2014 election campaign of the BJP.

“The kind of money that was spent (on election campaign), which was displayed on all the television channel, suggested, I can’t say it is a proof, a lot of black money went into it...

“Unless there is a Commission of Inquiry for Mr. Modi to investigate as to who was responsible... Because he is against all this (black money), he would not know because he was only delivering speeches,” Mr. Sibal said.

“He was only making speeches, how would he know that so much of black money is being spent, If he is honest about it, he should set up a Commission of Inquiry,” the Congress leader pointed out.

The Congress leader alleged the “decision has been taken in haste and without proper planning.”

“If he (Modi) is honest about it, he must set up this commission of inquiry,” Mr. Sibal said.

Taking the nation by surprise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes with effect from midnight of November 8, making these notes invalid in a major assault on black money, fake currency and corruption.

Terming the move as “surgical strike” against black money and corruption, the BJP had said that the decision to discontinue Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 note would immensely help in eliminating corruption.