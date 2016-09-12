The gunfight started again at the site of Sunday’s firing, in Poonch town.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district continued to witness violence on Monday. A militant was killed in a gun battle in the district, where four persons were killed on Sunday.

A senior police official told IANS that the gunfight started again at the site of Sunday’s firing, in Poonch town.

“The building and adjacent areas were surrounded and exchange of fire were continuing between the security forces and some surviving militants still holed up in the building,” the official said.

In Pir Panchal Valley, militants, believed to be Lashkar-e-Taiba’s fresh infiltrators, opened fire around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday when a policeman spotted their movement.

The heavily armed militants, were hiding in a school and an under-construction government building near the Army's 93 Brigade headquarters.

One policeman, identified as Raj Kumar, died in the attack in which three militants were killed. Three persons, including a soldier, sustained injuries.