Matricide to ‘appease’ Kali

A youth allegedly beheaded his mother with a sword in an attempt to please Kali in Purulia district of West Bengal, the police said on Sunday.

Narayan Mahato (28), a resident of Bamu village in Murshidabad district’s Barabazar area, allegedly killed his mother Phuli Mahato with a sword on Friday evening, Susanta Kumar Chatterjee, officer in-charge of Barabazar police station said.

The police arrested the accused following a complaint lodged by his elder brother.

According to police, the accused, who was deeply involved in worship and other religious practices, confessed to having committed the crime but spoke incoherently during interrogation.

‘Incoherent statements’

“His statements were incoherent during interrogation. It is not clear why he committed the crime. He had some grudge against his mother for not getting him married and also said he was forced to choose between two mothers; one his own and the other goddess Kali,” according to the officer.

The accused is charged with murder and has been remanded in 14 days’ judicial custody.

“We are trying to find out the real motive behind his crime,” the officer added.