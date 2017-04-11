Parliament is assembling on Tuesday, the penultimate day of Budget session. While the Lok Sabha is expected to pass the HIV/AIDS Bill, and discuss Sustainable Development Goals, the Rajya Sabha may vote on The Factories (Amendment) Bill.

List of Business for the day

Lok Sabha

The Human Immunodeficienc y Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2017.

The Collection of Statistics (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

Discussion on Sustainable Development Goals on Health Care

Rajya Sabha

Calling Attention to call the attention of the Minister of Planning to the need of convening a meeting of the National Development Council to discuss the necessity for continuance of the concept of Special Category Status.

Bill for Withdrawal: The Tribunals, Appellate Tribunals and Other Authorities (Conditions of Service) Bill, 2014.

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Bill, 2017.

The Footwear Design and Development Institute Bill, 2017.

The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.

Live updates:

11:18 am: The whole nation is with Kulbhushan Jhadav, a matter of nation's pride, what kind of justice does Pakistan provide to its citizens and our citizens, there should be rule of law, it is an unlawful act against india, it's citizens, says a CPI(M) member.

11:17 am: He is a Satara resident, his relatives are in touch with government, which has several times talk to Pakistan, but to no avail, but pakistan is such a country that same treatment must be meted out. I welcome Indian government's decision to stop the release of Pakistani prisoners, says Vinayak Raut

11:16 am: "This is the issue on which the whole House is united. Pakistan is not a normal country. Foreign policy is run by military not by the government there, especially in relations with India wants to destabilise. We should take the matter to world court, UN," says Mr. Panda of BJD.

11:15 am: Saugata Roy (TMC) says he joins the other members in condemning Pakistan's action of giving death sentence to Kulbhushan Jhadav. Trial was done secretly in military court, it has not produced any evidence against him. It is said he was arrested in Tehran, he was a retired naval officer and He was involved in legitimate business.

Had he been involved in spy activities he would not have been carrying an Indian passport. We understand that MEA has issued a de Marche. The government must realise that the whole country is behind him, says Dr. Roy.

11:14 am: Pakistan is operating terror factory. Despite warnings, it is not going to mend its ways. The same happened with Sarabjeet, on false charges Kulbhushan has been sentenced to death. They give shelter and safe haven to terrorists, says an RJD member.

11:13 am: Asaduddin Owaisi says all should work together to save him. "Pakistan's military court is a kangaroo court without evidence they have convicted him. I request the government that you have influence why don't you exercise your influence at the international level to save him and bring him back."

11:10 am: BJP member Nishikant Dubey says he thought all would stand together for Kulbhushan, but had not expected this from Congress, our government has on international forum sidelined Pakistan, where there is no semblance of law. When all countries are together against Pakistan, Modi government attempted 13 times, but he was not given counselor access, I demand from government to declare pakistan a terror state and pass a resolution.

11:06 am: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar objects to Mr. Kharge's references. He accuses Congress of indulging in politics. "Please do not do like this, we are all with Kulbhushan Jhadav," he says.

11:05 am: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge says all are worried. "The country is worried, March 2016 the Pakistan had arrested former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, has sentenced him to death, ICPR has in a statement said he was a RAW spy, which is a lie, but he is being put to death.

"Why the government is quiet on this? He was kidnapped from Nepal. He was not given Embassy access, in such circumstances it is not a fair trial and is a murder. In one year, Indan government tried 13 times to meet him, but was not allowed.

"Indian government had offered to see evidence, they have violated.

"Without invitation, you go to Pakistan to attend marriage function, why could not you take up the issue, if you fail to save him, it would be your failure," says Mr. Kharge

11:00 am: Lok Sabha proceedings begin. Congress members raise the issue of a Pakistan military court sentencing Kulbhushan Jadhav to death alleging that he was India's spy.