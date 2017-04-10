After a successful passage of four GST-related Bills in both Houses, the parliament is assembling on Monday after a weekend break.

But an interview by BJP leader Tarun Vijay to claim that attack on African students in Noida were not racist, took a wrong turn when he referred South Indians and "them" and "black". Lok Sabha was adjourned for a brief while.

Rajya Sabha too is witnessing slogan shouting. The Congress members are trooping the Well alleging that government is misusing enforcement agencies for 'political vendetta'. This is after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was charged for money laundering.

List of Business in both Houses:

Rajya Sabha:

Short duration discussion on the Aadhaar – its implementation and implications.

The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Bill, 2017.

Lok Sabha:

NCBC Repeal & Constitutional Amendment Bills

IIIT Public Pvt Partnership Bill

RTE (Amendment) Bill

Live updates:

12:25 pm: In Rajya Sabha, Vice President Hamid Ansari pulls up HRD Minister Prakash Javadeker for coming late. The minister said he had to lay Bills in Lok Sabha but he managed to reach to answer during Question Hour.

Questions were related to pollution in North India, especially in Delhi.

12:23 pm: Lok Sabha adjourned. To meet again at 12:45 pm.

12:22 pm: SAD member raises the issue of anti Sikh riots. He accuses Congress of not even tendering an apology.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots broke out in 19884 following the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh body guard.

12:20 pm: Home Minister Rajnath Singh responds. He asserts that India is a secular country and no one will be discriminated on the basis of caste, religion or race.

Mr. Singh recalls Mr. Vijay often saying he is the "adopted son of mother Tamil. "

"The person about whom Mr. Kharge said, that person said the statement he gave was indefensible and he has tended apology," Mr. Singh says.

12:15 pm: Mr. Kharge wants to know what action the government will take against the former MP for his remarks.

"Because he (Mr. Vijay) himself has told like this, are they the descendents of Hitler, this shows your mentality and ideology, you want to separate us, we demand that each state should assert independence.this shows that government is backing such things, are you going to file an FIR against him. Article 15 says there should be no discrimination," Mr. Kharge asks.

"They are creating problem for entire country, today they seek apology after humiliating, insulting," Mr. Kharge says.

12:10 pm: Mallikarjun Kharge raises Tarun Vijay's remarks on racisim. Mr. Kharge says some MPs, former parliamentarians, giving racial comments, seeks to bring adjournment motion for discussion on the issue.

A person who has written extensively in newspapers has published books is making a statement against South Indians.

Mr. Kharge reads out Mr. Vijay's statement. BJP members object it. "He is not an ordinary man. He writes about BJP's ideology. Aren't South Indians citizens of India?"

12:00 noon: Question Hour ends in Lok Sabha and begins in Rajya Sabha. Ministers are laying papers pertaining to their Ministers.

11:50 am: Meanwhile Rajya Sabha has reassembled. Naresh Gujral talks about anti-Sikh riots. He claims the riots were not a Hindu-Sikh riots as Congress had wished we believe, but a state-sponsored one.

Congress members objected to the reference. They want the member's remarks to be expunged.

11:50 am: Harinarayan Rajdhar raises issue of closed mills and units in Mau, asks if government has plans to support the families.

Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya responds. He says in 2016-17, 13 units were closed, over 2000 workers were affected. Those affected will get 50% of the last availed wages in first year, grants also under Rajiv Gandhi Kalyan Yojana. In the second year, 25% of the wage will be awarded.

National average of unemployment was 5.8 per cent, rural area 3.4 per cent, urban 4.4 per cent. Over 75 job melas will be conducted to address unemployment, says Mr. Dattatreya.

11:47 am: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asks if HRD Ministry has taken up the issue of service tax on universities with the Finance Ministry as it directly impacts students. The junior minister asks the member to come up with suggestions and he will take it up with the Finance Ministry.

Another member joins the issue saying if universities are taxed, the fiscal burden would be on students.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar intervenes. He says the GST Bill that has been passed, addresses the issue and concessions will be given to the education sector.

11:45 am: In Lok Sabha, P.K. Biju from Kerala raises issue of tax from university staff, they are not entitled to tax deduction, junior minister for HRD says it is related to Finance, my ministry is not concerned with it directly.

11:45 pm: Chandrakant Khaire says in his area hoshangabad, there is progress in the development of zone, 7.7 lakh employment potential but more industries not coming, seeks help in getting more investments and industries.

Mr. Sitharaman says we are making efforts to bring in more industries, we are open to every proposal for investment.

Kolar Member Muniyappa says large SC population in the National Investment and Manufacturing Zones in Karnataka, requests due attention.

Minister says acquisition of land is an issue, will talk to the State government to ensure due attention.

11:40 am: Mr. Kurien goes ahead with conducting business in Rajya Sabha despite disruption. Even when members pause for a moment, Mr. Kurien says, "Speak! i can hear and it will be recorded."

House is adjourned for five minutes.

11:30 am: In Lok Sabha, Ms. Sitharaman is answering questions pertaining to National Investment and Manufacturing Zones.

On a blanket approach we are not considering discounts to one company or other, all over the country 30 per cent local resources are required to be included, says Ms. Sitharaman.

Member Abhishek Banerjee asks if there is any plan to set up any zone in West Bengal.

Eight NIM centres are set up, she says. 6280 hectares in Nagpur zone, 60,000 direct and 2 lakh indirect employment potential, food agro and processing facilities will also be set up.

Deputy Speaker Thambidurai asks if an industrial corridor will come up at Hosur. The Minister replies in negative but says Ponneri, Thoothukudi and Kolachal are being considered from the State.

11:25 am: Rajya Sabha reconvenes. Opposition continues its demand to take up "abuse of government agencies". Mr. Kurien takes up Zero Hour amid slogans.

11:25 am: Question Hour resumes in Lok Sabha. TDP member Divakar Reddy seeks one more Centre as part of national investment and manufacturing zones. Ms. Sitharaman, Commerce Minister, says it is up to the State government to recommend.

11:20 am: Lok Sabha reconvenes. Mallikarjun Kharge seeks time to speak about Tarun Vijay's remarks. Ms. Mahajan says it can be taken up during Zero Hour. She says she will ask the concerned minister to respond too.

"If you want to bring it on record, raise it during Zero Hour, or else I am not allowing it", says Speaker

11:15 am: Meanwhile in Rajya Sabha, the House is adjourned for 10 minutes.

As soon as the Upper House assembled, Congress members take up the issue of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh charged in money laundering cases.

"This government is protecting money laundering of their CMs. On the other hand, agencies being used for political vendetta against other CMs," says Anand Sharma.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad also joins in. Congress members troop the Well. Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien adjourns the House for 10 minutes.

11:12 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11:30 am

11:10 am: Opposition members continues to raise slogans. Ms. Mahajan says she will allow them to take up the issue during Zero hour. Her assurances does not cool the Opposition, who continue to raise slogans.

Minister Ananth Kumar intervenes. He points out that Nirmala Sitharaman, a South Indian, is answering questions and member should allow her to answer.

11:00 am: Lok Sabha assembles. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is in the Chair. She proceeds with Question Hour. Opposition members raise slogans agains Tarun Vijay's remarks. In a television interview, the former MP from Uttarakahnd had asserted that Indians were not racist. TO prove his point he said "We are living with South Indians, who are black."

(With inputs from Vikas Pathak and Devesh K. Pandey)