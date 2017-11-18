Kovind clears four nominees to JNU’s executive council

more-in

In his capacity as Visitor to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), President Ramnath Kovind has approved the appointment of four persons as the Visitor’s nominees to the university’s Executive Council.

Following the President’s acceptance of the four names, the list was forwarded by the Ministry of Human Resource Development to the JNU Registrar on November 15.

The two-year term of the four Visitor’s nominees begins with immediate effect.

The four new Visitor's nominees are Manroop Singh Meena, Principal, Government Girls College, Dholpur, Rajasthan; Naresh Padha, Professor at the Department of Physics and Electronics at the University of Jammu; Mazhar Asif, who has been teaching at the Department of Persian, Gauhati University, Assam; and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma of Meerut University, who is the general secretary and treasurer of the Indian Political Science Association.

Among the appointees, one is a Muslim and one from a Scheduled Tribe. Professor Sharma is the brother of the Hindi poet associated with the Aam Aadmi Party Kumar Vishwas.