Woman got aide to inflict wound on her neck to avert suspicion

The Principal Sessions Court at Manjeri on Friday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for murdering businessman Vinod Kumar at Valanchery in October last year. The convicts included Vinod Kumar’s wife Jasintha George aka Jyothi.

The court on Thursday had found Jyothi, 48, and Mohammed Yusuf, 52, guilty of hacking Vinod Kumar to death. A gas agency owner hailing from Edappally in Kochi, Vinod Kumar was found murdered in his house at Vendallur, near Valanchery, on October 9, 2015.

The police had arrested Yusuf and Jyothi a few days after the incident. Jyothi had been hospitalised with a slit wound on her neck. The investigation revealed that Jyothi had got Yusuf to inflict the wound on her neck after killing her husband to avoid suspicion and to divert the case. The court found that Jyothi plotted her husband’s murder with the help of Yusuf since Vinod Kumar was involved in a relationship with another woman. Jyothi feared that her son would not inherit Vinod Kumar’s property because of his extramarital relationship.

Jyothi and Vinod Kumar used to quarrel over this relationship.

The court found them guilty of not only murder, but also of conspiring to murder and destroying evidence. They were also slapped a fine of Rs.42,500 each.