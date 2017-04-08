Union Minister to apprise PM of encroachments in Munnar

more-in

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution C.R. Chaudhary has said he will apprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the alleged encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar.

After visiting the alleged encroachments and illegal constructions on Saturday, Mr Chaudhary told the media that the BJP was for evicting all encroachers.

The Minister first visited the encroached land of the KSEB near the primary health centre at Chithirapuram. Calling for measures to protect the environment, he said the BJP was for preserving the ecology of Munnar. Though BJP leaders said it was a constituency-level visit of a Minister prior to the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the visit assumes significance as the party’s State unit had submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the need for Central intervention to protect Munnar.