Apart from banners, posters, notices, and direct canvassing, students are using media such as WhatsApp and Facebook for college union elections.

Internet trollers are ruling the roost in the college union election campaign across the State. When colleges under Calicut University go to polls on Thursday, social media campaign, particularly campus-specific trolls, will most likely influence the results.

A trend started last year from major campuses such as Maharaja’s College, Kochi; and Farook College, Feroke. Campuses even in remote places are witnessing troll-based election campaign.

Apart from the traditional banners, posters, notices, and direct canvassing of votes, students are resorting to methods such as WhatsApp and Facebook trolling, mass SMS, and flash mobs. “We are trying our hands at every option possible to influence the students and to get their votes,” said P. Vineet, final year BA history student at Government College, Malappuram.

Negative trolling

Vineet is part of a group that manages the social media campaign for SFI on Malappuram campus. He said his friends on other campuses in the State too are working the same way. “But the influence of negative trolling will have to be seen after the elections,” said K. Rajesh, a KSU student from Thrissur.

No major student organisation is using its official FB page for trolling. Leaders of SFI, MSF, KSU, and ABVP said they were using separate pages and groups for election trolling. All student groups have social media wings.

Specific issues

Specific issues of campuses are taken up for trolling. The images of popular Malayalam film stars are used widely for it.

“Most trolls are issue-based and specific to campuses. A troll from my campus can sometimes be meaningless to my friends on other campuses,” said Mr. Vineet.

Kalashakottu

Some colleges in Malappuram and Kozhikode witnessed campaign finale like the general election ‘kalashakottu’ on Wednesday afternoon. Student groups were seen vying to register their superiority through parodies aired through loudspeakers.