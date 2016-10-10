People waiting to accept the thabarruk (food packets) distributed as part of the Urus at Mamburam Makham, near Tirurangadi, on Sunday.

Curtains fell on the 178th Urus celebrations of Khuthubuzzaman Sayed Alavi Thangal of Mamburam with a mass Koran recital ceremony held at the shrine near Tirurangadi on Sunday.

Thousands of people attended the celebrations.

Food distribution

Long queues of people waiting to accept the thabarruk (food packets) were seen at Mamburam.

Over 350 quintals of ghee rice was prepared for distribution.

Indian Union Muslim League district president Sayed

Sadiqali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the food distribution.

Sayed Abdurahman Jiffri Thangal presided over the function.

Apart from the local people, students of Darul Huda Islamic University volunteered to distribute the food packets.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary K. Alikutty Musliar led the Qatamul Quran ceremony.