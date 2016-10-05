Authorities turn a blind eye towards over exploitation of environment even when it makes life of common man unbearable, environmentalist Medha Patkar has said.

Expressing solidarity with the on-going indefinite agitation by the Malayora Samrakshana Samithy demanding closure of quarries and crusher units at Valakkavu, on Monday, Ms. Patkar said the common man, who fights against environmental destruction should get justice.

“The authorities should stop the attitude of neglecting such protests of people. The government should positively respond to the people, including women and children, who are protesting against the quarries. ”

Ms. Medha Patkar welcomed the Thrissur Collector’s order to cancel title-deeds of land with quarries.

Ms. Patkar recalled that the law does not allow quarrying in land allotted for farming or for construction of houses.

Government should take effective steps to close illegally functioning quarries, she said.