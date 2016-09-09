Succour for sick tribesmen

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes A .K. Balan disbursing Onam kits to tribespeople at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Thursday.

Government to meet treatment cost of bedridden tribespeople: Balan

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes A.K. Balan has said the government will meet the treatment cost of bedridden tribespeople.

After the State-level inauguration of disbursal of Onam kits to tribespeople here on Thursday, Mr. Balan said treatment cost of up to Rs.1 lakh would be provided by the department and assistance above that would be given from the relief fund of the Chief Minister.

The monthly pension for unwed tribal mothers would be hiked to Rs.1,500. Protection and financial assistance for the tribal people was the right of the marginalised sections, he said.

Three pre-matric and post-matric hostels each would be constructed for the tribal students in the district, the Minister said.

Addressing a review meeting on tribal welfare projects, Mr. Balan directed the district administration to provide land and houses to all homeless tribal families in the district in six months.

He also directed the District Collector to submit a report on the homeless tribal families and find out appropriate land to accommodate them .While providing land to the landless, priority should be given to sickle cell anaemia patients and unwed mothers among the tribal people, Mr. Balan said.

“A comprehensive review is needed to find out corruption alleged in tribal housing projects executed by various agencies,” he said, adding that extension officers had been directed to identify private contractors who did not complete construction of houses after collecting the construction cost in advance.