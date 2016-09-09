National » Kerala

KALPETTA, September 9, 2016
Updated: September 9, 2016 03:55 IST

Succour for sick tribesmen

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes A .K. Balan disbursing Onam kits to tribespeople at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Thursday.
Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes A .K. Balan disbursing Onam kits to tribespeople at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Thursday.

Government to meet treatment cost of bedridden tribespeople: Balan

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes A.K. Balan has said the government will meet the treatment cost of bedridden tribespeople.

After the State-level inauguration of disbursal of Onam kits to tribespeople here on Thursday, Mr. Balan said treatment cost of up to Rs.1 lakh would be provided by the department and assistance above that would be given from the relief fund of the Chief Minister.

The monthly pension for unwed tribal mothers would be hiked to Rs.1,500. Protection and financial assistance for the tribal people was the right of the marginalised sections, he said.

Three pre-matric and post-matric hostels each would be constructed for the tribal students in the district, the Minister said.

Review meeting

Addressing a review meeting on tribal welfare projects, Mr. Balan directed the district administration to provide land and houses to all homeless tribal families in the district in six months.

He also directed the District Collector to submit a report on the homeless tribal families and find out appropriate land to accommodate them .While providing land to the landless, priority should be given to sickle cell anaemia patients and unwed mothers among the tribal people, Mr. Balan said.

“A comprehensive review is needed to find out corruption alleged in tribal housing projects executed by various agencies,” he said, adding that extension officers had been directed to identify private contractors who did not complete construction of houses after collecting the construction cost in advance.

More In: Kerala | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

RSS denies imparting arms training to youth

Six bombs seized during raids in Kannur

After seizure of banned gear, fisheries dept. appeals for calm

Horticorp begins veggies procurement for Onam

No confrontation with Centre on Plan: CM

KTDC comes out with mega tourism projects

Succour for sick tribesmen

Marines case: Latorre too wants to stay back in Italy like Girone

Temple postings go to Kerala Public Service Commission

HC adjourns hearing on Mani’s petition

Temple postings go to Kerala Public Service Commission

At a glance: Soumya rape and murder case

Trains to skip Chennai Central

Kerala to have 19-member Cabinet

Crude bomb hurled at BJP office in Kerala

Kasaragod police register case against Salafi preacher

200 SBT branches on the chopping block

Policeman suspended for helping actor

Collector stops quarrying at Chembanmudy

Who penned Onappattu? the debate is on


Kochi

Broadway sitting on tinderbox

People throng sales counters at farm festival

Four ex-councillors disqualified

Showroom salesman held for installing camera in toilet

Thiruvananthapuram

Revised nod for four-laning of Reach II of NH 66

Collector warns officials against delay in MPLAD projects

No more toll collection at Akkulam bridge

Man accused of raping minor found hanging

Temple postings go to Kerala Public Service Commission

Kozhikode

Tsunami drill tests rescue teams’ skills

IRDP fair features rare rural products

High-end cameras to monitor NH

Sports and martial arts events to spice up Onam


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kerala

RSS denies imparting arms training to youth

Says CM should take the initiative to curb violence »