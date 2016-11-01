The government is planning to set up a cyber investigation division headed by a senior police officer to investigate cybercrime, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has said.

He was speaking for the Chief Minister during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Monday.

The government already has at its disposal various facilities, including a modern cyberdome, to investigate cybercrime.

The State has a cyber police station based in the capital city. If need be the services of IT experts would be requisitioned for assistance in investigating cybercrime. The government is open to the idea of setting up more cyber police stations if and when the need arises, he said.

The government intends to deal firmly with cybercrime, including those committed on social media such as Facebook. From 2014, as many as 1,273 cybercrime have been registered in Kerala. Of these, 21 cases relate to ATM frauds. While four accused have been arrested in such cases, charge sheets have been filed in three.

In order to create awareness among the young generations of cybercrime, it would be desirable to include the subject in the school curriculum.

The cyberdome is assisting the government in developing advanced software and mobile applications for the police. The cyberdome has, in association with the Reserve Bank, implemented programmes to counter ATM, OTP, and mobile wallet frauds, he added.