The Energy Management Centre of the State government will organise ‘Oorjotsav,’ a programme on energy conservation for school children in Alappuzha educational district.

The programme will be held at the Girls High School, Alappuzha, on November 25. The students of upper primary and high school sections of government, aided and unaided schools could take part in various competitions being held as part of the smart energy project of EMC. The competitions will be in project presentation on energy conservation, essay writing, drawing and cartoon.

Teams of two students each could take part in the project presentation while the other competitions will be in the individual category. Each school could send five students. The winners could take part in the energy congress to be held at the State level later. Registrations for the programme should be done before November 22. Details will be available on ph: 9447232512, according to a press release.