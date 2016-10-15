National » Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA, October 15, 2016
Updated: October 15, 2016 05:39 IST

Sabarimala pilgrims may face drinking water scarcity

The TDB claims to have taken steps to purify 50,000 litres of water an hour and plans to open 150 water kiosks at Sabarimala.
PET bottles banned at pilgrim centre, no alternative arrangements made

Though the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and various government agencies are trying to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water to Sabarimala in the wake of the ban on PET bottles, the pilgrim centre may witness a serious drinking water crisis during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season that begins on November 16.

As per the TDB claims, almost double the population of the State visits Sabarimala during the two-month pilgrim season.

Medicated water

The board and the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sanghom have been supplying medicated drinking water at Pampa, Sannidhanam, and along the trekking path. Besides, different brands of bottled drinking water were doing brisk business at the pilgrim centre.

Threat to environment

However, the plastic bottles thrown into the forests by the pilgrims have been posing serious threat to the environment.

The government has banned PET bottles at Sabarimala on the basis of a High Court order.

Experts are of the opinion that a blanket ban on PET bottles, without making alternative arrangements, is likely to invite acute drinking water scarcity at Sabarimala during the pilgrim season. TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan says the board has taken steps to purify 50,000 litres of water an hour and will open 150 water kiosks at Sabarimala.

However, these steps are unlikely to meet the huge drinking water demand at the Sannidhanam, Neelimala, Saramkuthi, Appachimedu, Sabaripeedhom, Marakkoottom, Paandithavalom, etc..

The Forest Department too used to sell drinking water in glass bottles through eco-development committee shops in forest areas over the past few years.

Reverse osmosis plants

Now, the Suchitwa Mission and the Kerala Water Authority are planning to set up reverse osmosis plants for supplying purified water though drinking water kiosks at Sabarimala.

The water kiosks set up by the TDB on the Pampa Sannidhanam path had not functioned properly during the previous pilgrim season.

District Collector R.Girija told The Hindu that the district administration strive to ensure uninterrupted drinking supply at Sabarimala, Pampa, and Nilackal.

Supply plans

  • TDB to purify 50,000 litres of water an hour, open 150 water kiosks

  • Suchitwa Mission, KWA plan reverse osmosis plants

