Minister for Education C. Raveendranath has called upon the society to re-orient its academic research by stripping it off colonial influence.

Addressing the second convocation of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University at Tirur on Saturday, Mr. Raveendranath praised the university for deviating from the colonial path. In the second convocation of the university, Mr. Raveendranath, who is Pro Chancellor of the institution, awarded master’s degrees to 85 students in linguistics, literary studies, creative writing, heritage studies, media studies, environment studies, and local development studies.

Presiding over the function, Vice Chancellor K. Jayakumar said Malayalam University had proved that higher education was possible through the mother tongue in the State.

“We are thinking about beginning even science studies in Malayalam. Why can’t we even have an MBA in Malayalam?” he said.

Mr. Jayakumar called upon the people to stop being servile to the English language.

'Trend should change'

“The trend should change. We should love and honour Malayalam,” he said. Addressing the function, Malayalam University general council member C. Mammootty, MLA, said the university had shown 40 years’ growth and maturity in spite of having passed only four years. General council member E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, too spoke.

Controller of Examinations M. Sreenathan welcomed the gathering. Registrar in-charge T. Anita Kumari invited the guests.