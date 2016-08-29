An hour-long Onam programme, Kairali, will be the highlight of the celebrations to be organised by Kerala Tourism.

Kerala’s traditional dance and art forms will be showcased to an invited audience at the maiden Onam celebrations to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 3.

An hour-long Onam programme, Kairali, will be the highlight of the celebrations to be organised by Kerala Tourism at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre from 7 p.m. in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee.

The President’s guests for the evening will include Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers.

Governor P. Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tourism Minister A.C. Moideen, Ministers, MPs, and top officials from Kerala will attend the programme.

It is for the first time that Rashtrapati Bhavan is becoming a venue for Onam celebrations. The State is also trying to cash in on the opportunity to showcase Kerala among the VVIPs.

Tourism Principal Secretary V. Venu told The Hindu that the cultural programme entrusted with the Tourism Department would feature classical dances and folk arts.