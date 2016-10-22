S. Amritanand at an international conference on Humanitarian Technologies in Seattle, US.

A solution to the world’s energy crisis proposed by a student of the Amrita Vidyalayam at Puthiyakavu, near here, attracted global attention when his thesis was presented at an international conference on Humanitarian Technologies held in Seattle, U.S., on October 12.

S. Amritanand, a class 11 student, was the youngest presenter at the conference, organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). A statement from Amrita University said Amritanand, 16, came up with simple methods that could bring electricity to remote villages in India.

Amritanand and his team presented a model wherein villagers can produce electricity while riding their bicycles. The bicycles would be fitted with a dynamo, which when connected to the wheels of the bicycle would produce electricity on the move.

From sun too

A solar panel attached to the cycle would produce electricity while parked under the sun or even in the shade. It was established by the team that the power so generated was sufficient to operate a few electrical devices such as LED bulbs, television, and a mobile charger. The students of Amrita Center for Wireless Network and Applications P. Divya, U. G. Ghosh, and Tinu Vinod participated in the research with Amritanand.

Amritanand S. is the son of Sudhir Kumar and Maneesha of Amritapuri here.