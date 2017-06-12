Probe sought into affiliation process at KTU

more-in

An inquiry by a competent authority into the process of affiliation at the A.P J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) and into all orders of the Vice Chancellor relating to the affiliation process are among the demands raised by two members of the varsity’s top decision-making bodies in a petition submitted to the Governor.

Member of the Executive Council (EC) Radhakrishna G. Pillai and member of the Board of Governors S. Antony met the Governor here on Monday to petition him about various issues concerning the KTU.

They said Vice Chancellor Kuncheria P. Isaac was not permitting the EC to monitor and regulate the functioning of the University and the working of colleges under it. Most proceedings and processes of the varsity are carried out in an undemocratic manner, they alleged. During one meeting of the EC, it was decided to change the structure of the scrutiny-cum-appeal committee for affiliation of colleges; it was decided that two members of the EC who were not officers of the university or government secretaries shall be included in the appeal committee. The VC, the petition says, never implemented this decision. When the minutes of that particular meeting was presented, this decision was missing from it.

The decision regarding affiliation was taken at an EC meeting on May 15. Dr. Pillai alleged that he was not informed about the meeting. The EC was never shown the reports of the scrutiny-cum-appeal committee; instead, one or two sentences about affiliation were included in the agenda and the EC was forced to approve the same as it was nearing the last date for a decision on affiliation. During the academic year 2016-17, the EC approved the list of colleges to be affiliated without even seeing the list.

The application for affiliation was called for many months ago, but it was delayed owing to shortage of staff at the varsity This shortage continues despite directions from the government and decisions of the EC. The petition said the Vice Chancellor was keen to appoint employees in high rank but was reluctant to make appointments of section officers and assistants. In one meeting of the EC a year ago, it was decided to task an agency in Kozhikode to conduct a staff-needs analysis at a cost of ₹10 lakh. Nothing further was heard of about this.

Lack of statutes in tune with the KTU Act was providing freedom to the Vice Chancellor to act according to his wishes. The BoG and the EC were not fully constituted. These bodies do not have representatives of students and MLAs

The financial powers of the varsity officers should be made in tune with rules and regulations in other universities, the petition urged.