Specialty units in 42 taluk hospitals this year

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said that primary health centres (PHCs) in the State will be converted into modern family health centres.

Speaking at a function organised to launch the construction of a new block at the Idukki Government Medical College, Cheruthoni, on Thursday, she said PHCs in all the Assembly constituencies would be made into family health centres in the first phase. She added that the aim was to provide modern medical treatment facilities locally.

Specialty treatment would be made available in taluk and district hospitals. Specialty units would start functioning in 42 taluk hospitals this year, she said, and added that medical colleges would be upgraded to research centres. In the district hospitals, basic facilities, including new buildings, would be constructed. Cath labs would be built in seven district hospitals this year.

In the new medical colleges, all modern facilities would be provided within five years. The Idukki government medical college would be a 300-bed hospital and all requirements as per the Medical Council of India guidelines would be made available, she said.