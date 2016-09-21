A peace gathering planned here on September 22 under the aegis of the United Democratic Front (UDF) to mobilise public outrage against the escalating tension following clashes between Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers will highlight the social cost of continuing political violence in the district.

The gathering would be addressed by State-level leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Announcing this, UDF district unit chairman and Congress leader A.D. Musthafa said at a press conference here on Tuesday that the situation in the district was pathetic because of the fresh bout of violence.

The peace gathering being planned at Stadium Corner here at 10 a.m. is to highlight the UDF’s demand that both the CPI(M) and the BJP should abandon violence and bring peace in the district.

Unprecedented incidents of violence had occurred even during the Onam festival and even women and children were not spared, he said.

He noted that the police remained a mute spectator when bomb-making and weapon collection were on at party offices and houses of party workers.

The UDF leadership also said that recurrent incidents of violence in the district were hampering the district’s development as entrepreneurs willing to invest in projects here were likely to develop cold feet.

Indian Union Muslim League leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty and K.P.A. Majeed and UDF convener P.P. Thankachan would be among those addressing the gathering, a press release said.