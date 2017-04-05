Opposition keeps off meet

more-in

The ceremony to mark the diamond jubilee of the first Ministry of the State held at the Nishagandhi auditorium here on Wednesday was dampened by the absence of the MLAs from the Opposition parties.

United Democratic Front MLAs and the BJP’s sole MLA O. Rajagopal stayed away in protest against the police action on Mahija, the mother of Jishnu Pranoy, an engineering student who allegedly committed suicide.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Ministers A.K. Antony and Oommen Chandy and a host of other UDF MLAs were set to attend the celebrations.

However, no one turned up, even as their names were read out by the host. The presence of Independent MLA P.C. George was the only saving grace for the LDF government.