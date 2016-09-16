Minister for Local Administration K.T. Jaleel inaugurating Onakkodi distribution at Tanur in Malappuram on Thursday

The Bakrid-Onam celebrations conducted jointly by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and Ente Tanur project of V.Abdurahiman, MLA, concluded on Thursday by giving Onakkodi (new clothes) to 3,000 elderly women.

Minister for Local Administration K.T. Jaleel inaugurated the finale of celebrations held at Tanur.

Mr. Jaleel reminded the youngsters of the importance of taking care of their parents. Mr. Abdurahiman presided.

The eldest woman honoured at the function was 101-year-old Acha. Three thousand women above 65 years of age belonging to different communities were identified with the help of the Social Justice

Department. The organisers arranged transport for the women to reach the venue.

8,000 people attend

About 8,000 people attended an Onam feast given as part of the programme. Competitions in njaru nadeel (planting of rice seedlings), Onappanthu kali, boat race, henna designing and various other games marked the week-long celebrations.