Ockhi: PM visitingState on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the State capital on Tuesday evening for an hour-long visit to assess loss of lives and property in Cyclone Ockhi.

According to information available with the government, Mr. Modi will reach here at 4.45 p.m. and leave a little after 6 p.m. He would hold discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet members and top State officials, and may also visit one of the coastal hamlets that have suffered heavy human casualty in the cyclone. The Prime Minister would reach Mangaluru and fly out to Lakshadweep. On his return, he will also visit Kanyakumari.

The Latin Catholic Church had sought a visit by the Prime Minister to assess the loss of lives and property that the coastal fishers had suffered following the cyclone. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had visited coastal hamlets in Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari districts soon after the campaign for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly election was over, putting heavier pressure on the State BJP leadership to ensure at least a quick visit by the Prime Minister.