Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to inaugurate the State-level Teachers’ Day observance on September 5 by taking a class on ‘lifestyle’ at Government Central School at Attakkulangara in Thiruvananthapuram. Not just him, his Cabinet colleagues would also become teachers for a day.

Mr. Vijayan has decided to inaugurate the State-level Teachers' Day observance on September 5 by taking a class on 'lifestyle' at Government Central School at Attakkulangara here. Not just him, but his Cabinet colleagues would also become teachers for a day.

Among them, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, Education Minister C. Ravindranath, Local Administration Minister K.T. Jaleel, all of them teachers earlier, and Health Minister K.K. Shyalaja, would be seen and heard by students of the same school. They would take classes on themes such as laziness, liquor menace, substance abuse, lifestyle ailments, and unhealthy food habits.

Reaching out to Gen Next

The decision to adopt a novel way of reaching out to the new generation was taken by the State Cabinet at its meeting here on Thursday. The meeting also decided that other Ministers should take classes in schools to be identified by them. The Cabinet also wanted MLAs to do the same. In other schools, former teachers would inaugurate the observance by taking classes.