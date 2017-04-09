Nehru College vice principal arrested

more-in

N.K. Sakthivel, vice principal of Nehru College of Engineering and Research Centre at Pambadi in Thrissur and third accused in the Jishnu Pranoy death case, was arrested from a relative’s farmhouse at Annur, near Coimbatore, on Sunday afternoon by a special investigation team of the Kerala Police. The vice principal, accused of abetting suicide of the computer science student, was taken into custody by a team led by Inspector General S. Sreejith. The investigation team, formed under supervision of ADGP Nithin Agarval, had traced Sakthivel after tracking his phone calls with the help of the Coimbatore city police.

Sakthivel was taken to the police club at Thrissur around 4 p.m. for interrogation. Mr. Sreejith said the police had tracked telephone calls received by Sakthivel’s father and wife with the help of Tamil Nadu police and reached Annur to arrest Sakthivel.

The police said the arrest was delayed largely because Sakthivel had kept his mobile phone switched off. Sakthivel moved to the farmhouse three days ago. Five teams of the special investigation team, including the Shadow Police, have been camping in Coimbatore for the last two weeks to trace Sakthivel and two other absconding accused – assistant professor C.P. Praveen and office staff Deepan.

College chairman P. Krishnadas and Public Relations Officer of the college K.V. Sanjith were given anticipatory bail.