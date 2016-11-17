RSS, CPI(M) workers arrested

Two Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers and a Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker were arrested on Tuesday night in connection with two political murders in the district last month. The three arrested in connection with the murder of CPI(M) worker K. Mohanan at Valankichal near Koothuparamba here on October 10 have been identified as Mineesh, 32, Priyesh, 23, and Srinlesh, 26. The police said the arrested were directly involved in the murder of Mohanan, a toddy shop worker, inside a toddy shop at Valankichal. The Dharmadam police here arrested a CPI(M) worker in connection with the murder of BJP worker Remith at Pinarayi on October 11 in a retaliatory attack. The arrested has been identified as Nijesh, alias Quadar. — Special Correspondent