Moody’s upgrade need not mean ‘we are out of the woods’, says Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at a rally led by Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala in Kochi on November 17, 2017. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has said that the country should not be lured into the false belief that "we are out of the woods" while reacting to global credit rating agency Moody's rating upgrade.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating a seminar at a college in Kochi on November 18, Dr. Singh said that the economy needs stronger and powerful guidance to move forward, which the government itself says the country to move 8 to 10% growth.

A day before, Dr. Singh said that demonetisation has turned out to be a historic blunder. Speaking at the “Padayorukkam” rally led by Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala in Kochi, Dr. Singh said that demonetisation and hasty implementation of GST led to a slowdown of the country's economic growth.