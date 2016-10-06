It will continue its agitation in various forms in the coming days despite Dussehra coming in between.

The Opposition United Democratic Front on Wednesday called off its legislators’ eight-day-old hunger strike in the foyer of the Assembly after the House adjourned for a 12-day break, but it will continue its agitation in various forms in the coming days despite Dussehra coming in between.

The Opposition was forced to take the tactical line after the House passed a resolution cutting down on the remaining two-day sitting for the week prior to the 12-day break. V T Balaram and Roji M. John, who took over the hunger stir after Hiby Eden and Shafi Prambil, ended theirs in view of their adverse health condition on Tuesday, ended their stir at the close of office hours amid a big reception at the Martyrs’ Column here.

UDF’s district and Secretariat marches scheduled for Thursday will be held On October 15 and 16, the UDF will organise a people’s assembly by roping in students and parents. On October 17, the day the Assembly resumes its session, the UDF Legislature Party will meet and evaluate the existing political situation prior to charting out its action plan from then onwards.

House stalled



The Opposition stalled the proceedings of the House right from Question Hour for the 10th day in succession on the issue fee hike in private self-financing medical and dental colleges. In view of the Opposition din, the Speaker stopped the proceedings temporarily, but his attempt at conciliation did not bear fruit.

The Opposition continued its agitation in the well of the House even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan went ahead with his version of what transpired at the meeting he held with representatives of management association.

CM’s version



Mr. Vijayan maintained that right from the beginning he had said that the government would not put forward any proposal for reducing the fee, but would consider any such proposals made by the private managements’ association.

Giving a graphic description of the events, Mr. Vijayan said he had repeatedly asked the managements’ representatives whether they had any suggestions to place before the government in relation the fee in government merit seats.

He had also made it plain to the managements that he had convened the meeting not to put forward any proposals on fee reduction. “I am not stubborn on this issue. I did not change my stand expressed at a meeting with Oommen Chandy and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. Unfortunately, lots of stories are doing their rounds about what happened at the meetings,’’ he said.