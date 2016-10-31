Additional Chief Secretary K.M. Abraham has a track record of taking stringent action against corruption, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said.

The services rendered by him in the NDA and the UDF governments were commendable, Mr. Isaac said on Sunday. His action in the Sahara case had proved his anti-corruption stance, the Minister told newspersons here. Mr. Abraham had done good work in the Taxes Department during the tenure of the UDF government.

Officials won’t be responsible for any corrupt practices followed by that government. In the recent controversial action, the Vigilance department had inspected the apartment of Mr. Abraham, in a case pertaining to alleged acquisition of wealth, disproportionate to income.

Later, the Chief Minister had made a statement upholding Mr. Abraham’s credentials.