Meet expectations of youth: Pinarayi Vijayan

The government should step up its speed from the days of trunk dialling to that of ‘5G’ to meet the expectations of the younger generation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the diamond jubilee of the formation of the first Ministry of the State here on Wednesday.

“Even when everything has changed around us compared to those earlier days, the governance has remained the same. We still hear the complaint that the government does not have enough speed. Our outlook has to change to suit the developmental needs of the State. We should be able to attract investment. We should provide jobs to the youth here, to prevent them from going outside for work against their wishes. For this, the government is committed to attracting investment from all sources,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that “unwanted controversies” will adversely affect the State’s development.

“There are certain people with vested interests who profit from such controversies. We should identify such people and isolate them,” he said.

He said the State was making big strides due to the strong foundation laid by the first Communist government. He spoke at length about the positive changes brought about by that government in various sectors, including education and land rights.

“Before the EMS government came into power, the police were on the side of capitalists and against the interest of workers. When the government came in, a decision was taken that the police should not take sides in protests,” he said.

V.S. Achuthanandan, Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission, said that the dismissal of the EMS government prematurely, following the liberation struggle, had put brakes on the State’s surge.