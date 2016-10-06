Various organisations on Wednesday took out protest marches demanding opening of parallel road at Paliyekkara on National Highway 47.

The toll plaza authorities closed the parallel road, which was opened on Sunday, with the support of the police on Tuesday. By using the parallel road, vehicles can enter the National Highway 47 bypassing the toll plaza, thus can avoid paying toll.

If small cars could have passed through the narrow gap between the iron bars, which block the parallel road, only two-wheelers will be able to pass through now.

The DYFI and AIYF activists took out a protest march demanding opening of the parallel road. The march took out from Amballore to the parallel road was blocked by the police.

Addressing the rally, social activist Sara Joseph said those who gave permission for the toll company to close the road should answer to the public. It was a blow to the rights of the common man, she said.

The Aam Admi Party said they would legally fight against the toll company’s action of closing the parallel road.

The BJP tooo conducted a protest march at Paliyekkara demanding opening of the parallel road. The police blocked them near the plaza. The activists staged a dharna at the National Highway. BJP district vice president Rajan Vallachira presided over.

Meanwhile, District Collector A. Kausigan said a barricade was erected following a contract between the toll company and the government. According to the High Court order in 2012, the parallel road at a width of 1.5 metres should be opened only for public traffic. So it was not possible to remove the barricade, he said.

Nenmanikkara panchayat authorities also threatened to conduct protest if the authorities failed to find a solution.

