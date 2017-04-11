Malayalam made mandatory in schools

more-in

The government has promulgated an ordinance to make teaching of Malayalam mandatory up to the Std. X in all schools.

Briefing the media after a Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the new law would come into effect this academic year and be applicable to government, aided, unaided and self-financing institutions following the State, CBSE and ICSE syllabi.

Schools violating the new law would attract hefty fines and such CBSE and ICSE schools would be denied NOC or face cancellation of NOC. Schools should not put up boards or notices or conduct campaigns against speaking Malayalam. A fine of up to ₹5,000 would be imposed on headmasters of such institutions.

“It had come to the notice of the government that Malayalam was not taught in certain schools. In fact, some schools had even imposed a ban on Malayalam on their premises. The new law is intended to curb such practices,” the Chief Minister said.

The ordinance exempts students from other States and countries from learning Malayalam. However, those from linguistic minorities would have the option to learn Malayalam.

Mr.Vijayan said the ordinance had been approved by the Governor on Monday evening.