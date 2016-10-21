KSEB starts safety drive at Sabarimala

The steel lamp posts to be installed by the Kerala State Electricity Board at the Sannidhanam.

To lay aerial bundled cables at Sannidhanam before start of season

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has launched a safety drive at Sabarimala by replacing its power transmission lines with aerial bundled cables before the start of the annual pilgrim season on November 16.

According to KSEB sources, the mission is to ensure safety of pilgrims as well the wild animals by replacing all lines with insulated aerial cables that could provide a more reliable, safe and economic alternative system of electrification.

The 11-kV power transmission lines between Pampa and Sannidhanam have already been replaced with insulated aerial cables and a similar system has been extended to the Pampa Hilltop too.

The aerial bundled cables permit longer spans, lower mounting, minimum support, and simplified installation, particularly among trees or in congested areas.

It also offers maximum personal safety and protection against outage. The board was also exploring the possibility of replacing all ordinary transmission lines with insulated aerial cables by the next pilgrim season, sources said.

4000 fluorescent lamps

The KSEB has installed 4,000 fluorescent lamps at Sannidhanam alone and more lamps would be installed on as and when needed during the pilgrim season.

Iron fencing has been erected around all transformers at Sabarimala with a view to ensuring safety of pilgrims.

The Triveni electrical sub-station has got a capacity of 8 MW.

The board has decided to extend lighting arrangements from Cheriyanavattom to Valiyanavattom in the foothills of Pampa and the work would begin as soon as the Forest department completed the clearing of undergrowth along the forest path, sources said.

The Assistant Engineer at Vadasserikkara, Bijuraj, said the KSEB had started work at the Nilackal base camp after the Onam festival.

A total of 4,500 fluorescent lamps, 200 sodium vapour lamps and 100 halogen lamps would be installed at the Nilackal base camp.

