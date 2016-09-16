A nine-year-old girl from Kerala was killed and a man was injured here on Thursday when an iron pillar of a building under construction fell and hit her head in the visitor’s gallery on the India-Pakistan border, the police said.

Sarinandana, who had come with her parents to watch the evening parade of Indian and Pakistani forces, was standing near the construction site, the police said.

The pillar fell when an electric cable got stuck in the machine which was demolishing part of an old building near the Swarn Jayanti Gate, killing her on the spot, they said.

Billa Singh (40) has been admitted to hospital in a critical condition.