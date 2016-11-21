Communist Party of India (CPI) State unit secretary Kanam Rajendran inaugurating the State conference of the Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha in Kollam on Sunday.— Photo: C. Suresh Kumar

Left forces told to stand united for protecting rights of the marginalised

The demonetisation move of the Modi government appears to be a war not against black-money-hoarders but one against the common man of the country, said Kanam Rajendran, State unit secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

“While on the one side, attachment procedures against those who had availed themselves of education loans were being carried out unabated, on the other side, crores of rupees taken by corporate houses were being written off.”

Mr. Rajendran said this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the State conference of the Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS) here on Sunday. He said that everyone knew too well that black money hoarders had not stashed away their ill-gotten wealth in cash but in other forms of investment.

“Though Mr. Modi had given long lectures in the past about retrieving all the black money hoarded abroad, so far nothing is seen to be done to bring it back and neither was any other action being initiated against those who have hoarded black money abroad.”

A situation in which people needed the permission of the government to withdraw their hard-earned money deposited in banks was by and large undemocratic, Mr. Rajendran said.

“The demonetisation move has made life miserable for the common man”.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government aimed at completely getting rid of paper currency and making plastic money the sole legal tender. Mr. Rajendran called upon the Left forces to stand united for protecting the rights of the marginalised sections.

The Modi government was ruling the country on the basis of a Chathurvarnya policy, Mr. Rajendran alleged. This was what had come to light through the attitude of the Modi government towards the members of the backward classes and Scheduled communities in the country.

KPMS State president Mundakottakkal Surendran presided over the function. Mayor V. Rajendrababu, R. Ramachandran, MLA, and KPMA general secretary P.M. Vinod, among others, spoke.