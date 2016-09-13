Doctor’s mother says she received a message from her missing son

The family of Izaj here, who, along with his son and pregnant wife Rifaila, is suspected to have joined the Islamic State, received a message that the woman has delivered a girl child.

Ijaz’s mother, a resident of Padanna here, said she received a cellphone message from her son on Sunday night that Rifaila had given birth on September 6 and that the mother and baby were doing well.

Ijaz’s mother, who requested anonymity, said she could not ascertain the origin of the message. The woman said she had not received any message from her missing son in the recent past. The message was passed on to officials probing into the suspected link of the 17 persons missing from Kasaragod with the Islamic State terror group, a senior official of the Chandera police station said.