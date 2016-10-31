The High Range Protection Council, an umbrella organisation under the Church, will launch an agitation on November 3 demanding solution to the land-related issues in the district, which it claimed was in the election manifesto of the LDF.

The demands of the council included complete exclusion of human-inhabited areas, farm lands, and plantations from the purview of ecologically sensitive area (ESA) limit; resumption of issuing title deeds in Ten Chain area; and withdrawal of order against tree-felling. The three marches to be led by the council leaders will conclude at Adimaly on November 3 with a mass rally, Joice George, MP, will also attend the function.