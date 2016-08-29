Railways send special team, KSRTC and private carriages arrange services, local people chip in

Quick intervention and smooth coordination between various wings of Railways played a major role in reducing the hardships of commuters on board the derailed train. The KSRTC and private stage carriers also rose to the occasion to help the stranded at various stations, operating 60-odd buses.

As soon as the derailment of 13 coaches around 2.20 a.m. was conveyed by Railway Control, Divisional Railway Manager Prakash Butani set off to the accident spot from Thiruvananthapuram Central in the DRM Special train with officials of mechanical, signalling, electrical and other wings. There was a medical team too.

The team led by Additional Divisional Railway Manager K.S. Jain opened helplines at the Central station here, Kollam, Ernakulam and Thrissur. After it was confirmed that no one was injured, the crisis team started arrangements to shift the stranded passengers and to regulate trains.

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation CMD Antony Chacko responded to the request to arrange buses. Local people in Karukutty too helped the stranded passengers reach the station with their luggage. Licensed porters were rushed from Chalakudy station. Tea, water, and biscuits were made available.

Mr. Butani supervised the works to remove the derailed coaches and restore traffic. Accident relief trains were rushed from Ernakulam and Shoranur and two cranes operated at the site to remove the coaches.

Additional General Manager, Southern Railway, P.K. Mishra arrived from Chennai, inspected the derailed coaches and track, and ruled out sabotage.

As many as 700 persons are working to restore traffic in the line to Thrissur, where the derailment took place, and on the down line towards Ernakulam. Of the 13 coaches derailed, including two air-conditioned, three will be placed on track using crane. The remaining will be kept nearby to be retrieved later.

Railways cancelled 21 trains, short terminated six trains, partially cancelled five, diverted six, and rescheduled three trains. “Even senior officials had to attend calls helplines were flooded with calls from the commuters,” Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V.C. Sudhiesh Kumar told The Hindu.