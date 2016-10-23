Students of Girideepam Bethany Public School with the overall trophy at the Kottayam Sahodaya festival.

Lourdes Public School finishes second, Marian SSC comes third

Girideepam Bethany Public School lifted the overall championship with 822 points at the three-day Sargasangamam, the Kottayam Sahodaya CBSE Schools’ Festival, which concluded at Pala on Saturday.

Lourdes Public School, Kottayam, came second with 756 points and Marian Senior Secondary School took the third position with 749 points.

Individual champions

Individual championship in Category 1 was bagged by Pooja Ajit, Lourdes Public School, Kottayam.

In Category 2, Shreya Robin of St Antony’s Public School, Anakkallu, took the top position, while in Category 3, Arjun Sajeevan, St Joseph’s English Medium School, Keezhoor, took the top slot.

Annly Anna Kurian of Marian Senior Secondary School, Kottayam, is the individual champion in category 4.

Girideepam Bethany Public School came first in Category 3 and Category 4 while Marian Senior Secondary School took the top position in Category 2. Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thazhathangadi, took the first position in Category 1.

The valedictory function was inaugurated by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Isaac stressed the need for students to have social interactions during student life since more knowledge would be imparted through such interactions than through mugging up textbooks.

One could be a good student only if he or she could excelled not only in studies but also in art, literature, sports, etc., he said. Spending more money by the parents need not bring in better education, he added.

Kottayam Sahodaya president Benny George presided. Mons Joseph, MLA, delivered the keynote address and festival patron George Kulangara made the introductory speech. Film-maker Abrid Shine, Sahodya secretary Scaria Ethirett, convener Suja K. George and others spoke at the valedictory function.