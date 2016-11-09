National » Kerala

KANNUR, November 9, 2016
Updated: November 9, 2016 05:40 IST

From being a ‘pallikkoodam’ to Ecole Angalaise and after

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Jawaharlal Nehru Govt. HSS at Mahe celebrating its centenary

The year-long centenary celebrations of a school at Mahe that carries the legacy of the French colonial rule of the erstwhile French enclave will be an occasion for showcasing the cultural and literary heritage of the place.

Among the prominent personalities who had studied at the Jawaharlal Nehru Government Higher Secondary School at Mahe is writer M. Mukundan whose Mayyazhipuzhayude Theerangalil gives the history of Mahe as its backdrop. The late artist and Padma award recipient K.G. Subramanyan had also studied in the school.

Lit, art festivals

Among the programmes to celebrate the school’s centenary are a literary festival and an art festival in association with the Kerala Sahithya Akademi and Lalithakala Akademi respectively.

Mr. Mukundan, chairman of the centenary celebration committee, told a press conference here on Tuesday that the school, which had evolved from a local ‘pallikkoodam’ into a landmark educational institution at Mahe, inherited its legacy during the period of the French rule and after the liberation to be part of the Union.

The formal inauguration of the centenary celebrations being organised under the aegis of the school’s alumni, parent-teacher association, and the public would be inaugurated by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi at Mahe at 3 p.m. on November 11, he said.

The journey

The ‘pallikkoodam’ had been bought by a German missionary and in 1916 it was developed into a middle school. During World War 1, the French rulers had taken over the school and named it Ecole Angalaise (English school). Later the institution had functioned as part of a college in Puducherry and had been raised into a high school in 1929.

In the course of time, the school was rechristened Mahe de la Bourdonnais college.

After the liberation of Mahe from the French rule, the school had been renamed Jawaharlal Nehru High School, and later Jawaharlal Nehru Government Higher Secondary School under the Puducherry Education Department. Examinations here are held under the Kerala SSLC and Kerala Higher Secondary Board.

School Principal T. Suresh Babu, P.C.H. Sasidharan of the alumni association, Jose Basil D’Cruze of the PTA, and publicity convener Surjith Kumar were present at the press meet.

More In: Kerala | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

SC frames issues to decide in Neyyar river dispute

Move to educate migrant workers in most literate State

POCSO case in Kerala throws up legal predicament

Students boycott class seeking teacher’s ouster

‘Guru Swamis’ to help curb plastic menace

Palakkad municipality to set up automatic waste plant

Hearing aid to be distributed

180 packets of brown sugar seized at Thalassery

From being a ‘pallikkoodam’ to Ecole Angalaise and after

Malappuram transport workers set a new trend in charity


Kochi

Day-care centres play by their own rules in district

POCSO case in Kerala throws up legal predicament

‘Uru Art Harbour’ to drop anchor at Mattancherry

Hundreds queue up at ATMs

Thiruvananthapuram

Move to educate migrant workers in most literate State

Malnutrition: 2 tribal children hospitalised

Solution to researchers’ stir on the horizon

Cancel quarry licence: Chennithala

Transgender rights: government asked to explain

Kozhikode

Frequent attacks by miscreants hit KURTC low-floor services

Woman delivers baby in toilet

The challenge now is to retain district’s ODF status

Visa fee hike to drive expats into a tizzy


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kerala

Migrants at Perumbavoor near Kochi. Perumbavoor has one of the largest migrant settlements. PHOTO: THULASI KAKKAT

Move to educate migrant workers in most literate State

Kerala government will teach them to read and write in Hindi and Malayalam, besides creating legal awareness. »