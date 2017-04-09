Four members of a family found dead inside house in Thiruvananthapuram

more-in

Four members of a family were found dead in a house near the Cliff House at Nanthencode in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Rajathankam, retired professor, C. Jean Padma, retired doctor and resident medical officer, their daughter Carolyn and relative Lalitha. While three bodies were found to be burnt, the fourth corpse was found to be mutilated and stuffed in a polythene bag. The remains were found to be in their initial stage of decomposition, suggesting that the alleged murders could have taken place at least two days ago, the police said.

The bodies were discovered after smoke had emanated from the house on Saturday midnight, following which police and fire force personnel rushed to the spot to douse a possible fire. However, there were in for a shock at the sight of the corpses.

Inspector General (Thiruvananthapuram range) Manoj Abraham arrived at the crime scene and commenced proceedings before the bodies were removed and shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

The police have launched a search to locate the deceased couple’s son, Kedal, who has gone absconding. The police have stepped up surveillance at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station to prevent the suspect from fleeing. While Carolyn was a M.B.B.S. student in a college in China, Kedal worked in Australia.