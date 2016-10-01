Seeks separate budget for agriculture

Kisan Sabha general secretary Atul Kumar Anjan has said that farmers’ families are the worst hit whenever wars break out.

He was addressing a delegates’ meeting as part of the State convention of the Kisan Sabha here on Friday.

Wars destroyed farm fields, houses and roads. Soldiers were those who hailed from ordinary families, including those of farmers. The country had not been able to render justice to families of farmers who had committed suicide.

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog, the new version of the Planning Commission, had not been able to ensure security to the farmers.

Subsidy to monopolies

The Central government had provided Rs.5 lakh crore in the last budget as subsidy to monopoly businesses whereas farmers, forming 67 per cent of the population, were neglected. Monopolies had started invading the farming sector.

He demanded that a separate budget be presented for agriculture. States such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telengana had begun the practice of presenting separate budget for agriculture. Kerala should also follow that pattern, he said.

CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran, in his speech, said farmers were prey to neoliberal reforms. The concept of welfare State had been sabotaged by the capitalist forces.

Kisan Sabha State general secretary Sathyan Mokeri, State president V. Chamunni, CPI district Secretary T.J. Anjalose, and others spoke.