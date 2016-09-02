The High Court order has kindled the hopes of farmers that the anomalies in survey records will be rectified to legally restore ownership of landholdings so that they will be eligible for government benefits, including subsidies.

Shyam Joseph, vice president, Anti-Corruption People’s Movement, told The Hindu that the court order was in favour of small landowners and would help prevent malpractices on revenue records. Small-time farmers would benefit as they could be eligible for bank loans and other benefits. He said village offices had stopped accepting land tax as resurvey had been stopped. Banks and financial institutions had ceased disbursing agriculture loans as they suspected forging of documents. Kurien Joseph, a small-time farmer at Kattappana, said he had been running from pillar to post for correcting the survey number to get a bank loan. However, it had not materialised. He said with the court order, he had the right to approach authorities for rectifying the anomalies in the resurvey number. With the completion of the resurvey, many land-related issues faced by farmers would be addressed, he added.