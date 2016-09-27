HarperCollins India: Social critic Hameed Chennamangaloor to release A Feast of Vultures: The Hidden Business of Democracy in India by Josy Joseph by handing over a copy to N.P. Rajendran, columnist; K.P. Kesava Menon Memorial Hall, 6.30 p.m.

Lalitha Kala Akademi Art Gallery: ‘Inner landscapes’, an exhibition of paintings by G.S. Smitha, Art Gallery, 11 a.m.

Kerala Madhya Nirodhana Samiti: Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh to give away Manmathaji Award, Kozhikode Holy Cross College auditorium, 10 a.m.

Regional Science Centre, Planetarium and Nehru Yuva Kendra: City Police Commissioner Uma Behra to flag off rally with the motto, ‘My India, Clean India’; KSRTC bus stand, 4 p.m.

Bankmen’s Film Society: Screening of Graham by Mithun Murali, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Rawabi Tours and Travels: Umrah get-together and study classes, Tagore Hall, 9 a.m.

Kasyapa Veda Research Foundation: Hindu Dharma classes, Kashya Ashram, 5.30 p.m.