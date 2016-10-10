The Malabar Cancer Care Society will launch its breast cancer control programme on October 29.

In a press release here, MCCS president D. Krishnandadha Pai said that actor Manju Warrier would inaugurate the launch of the society’s Breast Cancer Brigade programme which envisages an action plan to reduce the number of breast cancer cases and fatalities due to breast cancer. He said that the programme is being implemented with the technical support and participation of the World Health Organisation.

The focus of the programme is a campaign involving Kudumbasree Mission workers, National Service Scheme volunteers, teachers, student police cadets, Janamaithri Police and voluntary organisations to ensure early detection of breast cancer through mammogram tests and awareness initiatives.