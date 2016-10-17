Melsanthi S.E. Sankaran Namboodiri opens the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala on Sunday.— Photo: Leju Kamal

: Hundreds thronged the Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala on Sunday to offer worship and witness the customary draw of lots to select the next Sabarimala Melsanthi (head priest) on Monday morning.

Pilgrims undertook the trek to the forest temple braving the rain.

Melsanthi S.E. Sankaran Namboodiri opened the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu, and Devaswom authorities. However, the rituals will begin with the Tantri performing the Ashtadravya Maha Ganapati homom on the first day in the Malayalam month of Thulam on Monday.

Draw of lots

The selection of the next Melsanthi at the Ayyappa Temple as well as the adjoining Malikappuram Devi Temple will be through a draw of lots at the respective temple sopanam on Monday morning.

The TDB has shortlisted 15 priests for the post of the Melsanthi at the Ayyappa Temple and 11 for the Malikappuram Melsanthi post on the basis of a personal interview held at the board headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, earlier.

The Special Commissioner appointed by the Kerala High Court will supervise the draw of lots. Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan; Ajay Tharayil; V.S. Jayakumar, board secretary; C.P .Ramaraja Prema Prasad, and Devaswom Commissioner; will prepare the lots and two children from the Pandalam royal family will draw the lots.

The Melsanthis selected will assume charge for the next one-year term at a ritualistic ceremony to be held at the respective temple sopanam on the eve of the Mandalam pilgrim season on November 15.

The Ayyappa Temple will be closed after the five-day monthly rituals on October 21.