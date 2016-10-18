: District Congress Committee (DCC) president K. Surendran on Monday demanded the resignation of P.K. Sreemathy as MP on moral grounds as she was also allegedly involved in the controversy over nepotism.

Mr. Surendran said at a press conference here that the MP owed an explanation to the people as why the reasons for CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan’s resignation as Industries Minister were not applicable to her.

Mr. Jayarajan had resigned following a controversy over the appointment order issued to Ms. Sreemathy’s son in a senior post in a public sector undertaking under the Industries Department, Mr. Surendran said.