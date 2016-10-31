Over 26,000 ducks affected by bird flu have been culled in the past five days by special teams formed by the government in the district. As many as 3,295 dead ducks and 6,707 ducks infected with avian influenza virus were destroyed in the district on Sunday. Birds were culled at Thakazhy, Neelamperoor, Cheruthana, and Pallipad panchayats.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said the government would issue orders on Monday on the payment of compensation to duck farmers who faced losses.

The government was trying to provide a higher rate than what was offered earlier.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala demanded that the government pay adequate compensation to farmers who had incurred losses.

He said the farmers were in deep distress as many of them had lost majority of birds. Lakhs of ducks were generally traded during the Christmas season, but only a limited number of ducks would be left for sale this time. The loss should be considered while providing compensation.

He urged the government to write off the loans taken by the farmers and sought studies into the incidence of bird flu which occurred in 2014 too. Those who handled the diseased flock should be properly taken care of, he added.