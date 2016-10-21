Agriculture Minister launches paddy cultivation at Rani Kayal fields

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said on Thursday that compensation to the tune of Rs.30,000 per hectare would be given to farmers who suffered crop loss due to pest attack and weeds in Kuttanand.

The amount would be distributed in two instalments, the Minister said at a public meeting held near the Rani kayal fields where he launched sowing operations for paddy cultivation. Farming is being taken up in the fields here after a gap of two decades.

The Minister said the Agriculture Department has been authorised to assess the damage. The government order on compensation will be issued within the next few days.

He said paddy cultivation would be taken up in the Aranmula puncha padasekharam which was earlier marked for acquisition for the Aranmula airport project. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the sowing operations there on October 29.